Roo Yori advances to semifinals of American Ninja Warrior

Roo Yori is back in Los Angeles for his eighth season of American Ninja Warrior.

American Ninja Warrior - Season 15
Roo Yori during his qualifying episode of American Ninja Warrior in Los Angeles.
Contributed / Elizabeth Morris/NBC
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 1:10 PM

ROCHESTER — The K9 Ninja raced his way back into the American Ninja Warrior semifinals in Los Angeles.

Roo Yori, 46, is competing in his eighth American Ninja Warrior season. If he advances past the semifinals, he’ll earn a trip to the national finals in Las Vegas. That would mark his second time in the national finals.

The 15th season of American Ninja Warrior includes new challenges: the ninjas will race side by side and head to head across the course, with a spot in the finals on the line. The Mega Wall is 18 ½ feet tall, and ninjas will need to complete all six obstacles in a set amount of time in order to earn a shot at the $10,000 prize.

Yori is again raising money for his Wallace the Pit Bull Foundation, which works to change the stigma that surrounds pitbulls. He also raises awareness for homeless dogs to get them adopted. Over $5,000 has been raised for Yori’s foundation so far this season.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. She loves sports, '90s sitcoms, historical fiction and Quentin Tarantino movies. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
