Rosa Parks Charter High School Class of 2023: Graduate List

Submitted by Rosa Parks Charter High School.

Rosa Parks Charter High School Graduates List.png
By Staff reports
Today at 2:00 PM
Graduation list online publishing schedule

May 31: Schaeffer Academy, Rosa Parks Charter High School & RPS Online

June 1: Lourdes High School & Century High School

June 2: John Marshall High School & Mayo High School

All lists will be published in the Saturday, June 3, Post Bulletin print edition.

Rosa Parks Charter High School Class of 2023 Graduation Ceremony is 1 p.m. Thursday, June 1 at the 4-H Building at Graham Park.

—B—
Jordan Black

—D—
Liv Dow

—F—
Cody Fuller

—L—
Ayla Larson

—M—
Sadie McMahan

—R—
Grace Riess, Isaac Riess

—S—
Sophie Sevre, Seth Stuve

—T—
Marissa Tear

