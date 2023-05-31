Rosa Parks Charter High School Class of 2023: Graduate List
Submitted by Rosa Parks Charter High School.
Graduation list online publishing schedule
May 31: Schaeffer Academy, Rosa Parks Charter High School & RPS Online
June 1: Lourdes High School & Century High School
June 2: John Marshall High School & Mayo High School
All lists will be published in the Saturday, June 3, Post Bulletin print edition.
Rosa Parks Charter High School Class of 2023 Graduation Ceremony is 1 p.m. Thursday, June 1 at the 4-H Building at Graham Park.
—B—
Jordan Black
—D—
Liv Dow
—F—
Cody Fuller
—L—
Ayla Larson
ADVERTISEMENT
—M—
Sadie McMahan
—R—
Grace Riess, Isaac Riess
—S—
Sophie Sevre, Seth Stuve
—T—
Marissa Tear
ADVERTISEMENT