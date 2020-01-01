Rosalie Ann Husling had only been in the world half a day and yet was already impressing upon her parents, Austin Husling and Destiny Krampitz, her distinctive, insistent personality.
"She's definitely got a 'tude sometimes," said her mom, Destiny, as Rosalie rested peacefully in the crook of her right arm in the hospital room. "I think that comes from my side of the family."
Rosalie was born 1:19 a.m. Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Hospital--Methodist, the first baby born here in 2020 and in the new decade.
Her parents were already getting clued in to their baby's preferences. Rosalie only cried when she was hungry or being given a bath. She also doesn't like sleeping by herself. Other than that, Rosalie is "such a relaxed baby. She's really chill," Destiny said.
"I never thought I could love something so much in my life," the first-time mother said.
Rosalie's birth was the culmination of a more than a year-long whirlwind for the Rochester couple. The two had a modern-style romance. They met on Tinder last November, found out Destiny was pregnant in May, got an apartment in August and have been "cooking since then," Destiny said.
"I was nervous and pretty scared," Austin said when he found out they were going to have a baby.
Destiny said she was "particularly nervous" about telling her mom, but her mom started crying when she heard the news, "more happy than I ever thought she would be," Destiny said.
Austin said he was hiding in the bedroom when he heard the crying and was told by Destiny, "You can come out now."
Austin, 23, works for the Two Men and a Truck moving company. Destiny, 21, is a cosmetologist and was already planning "little braids and ponytails" for Rosalie once her hair was long enough.
Austin was pretty certain that his daughter would be a New Year's baby. Destiny had checked in at Methodist Tuesday morning and labor was induced that day. She was several days past her Dec. 27 due date. She said she had been feeling "really uncomfortable for a long time" after the baby was breech and Destiny had her turned at the 37th week.
Rosalie, named after a character in the "Twilight" movie series, wore a one-piece outfit that proclaimed, "New Year, New Me." And while the parents were delighted at Rosalie's first-baby-of-the-decade status, her birth would have been the biggest moment of their lives regardless of the date.
"It's my first child, so I'm kind of overwhelmed with a lot of emotions," Destiny said. "I'm just happy."
"I'm feeling awesome. She's perfect," Austin said.