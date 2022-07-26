SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Rose Creek man dies in Freeborn County motorcycle crash

Kenneth Helgeson, 71, of Rose Creek, died following a single-vehicle crash Monday in Freeborn County.

Myrtle, Minnesota in Freeborn County
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
July 26, 2022 09:18 AM
MYRTLE — A 71-year-old Rose Creek man was killed around 6 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2022, after his motorcycle crashed approximately 4 miles east of Myrtle, according to a news release from the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office.

According to the news release:

Kenneth Helgeson was eastbound on 145th Street approaching the curve to go south on 890 Avenue on a 1993 black Honda motorcycle. Helgeson hit the brakes before entering the curve and the vehicle crossed into the westbound lane where he hit the east shoulder and the motorcycle flipped and he was ejected.

It appears he was going to fast before entering the curve, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Helgeson was found face up next to the motorcycle when came to a rest in a ditch on the east side of the curve to 890th Avenue. He was not wearing a helmet and sustained major head trauma.

The London First Responders responded to the incident.

The crash is under investigation by the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office.

