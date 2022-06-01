Rossman sees opportunity to be voice for Olmsted County District 5 residents

ROCHESTER — Michelle Rossman wants to be a voice for Olmsted County District 5 residents.

“I know my concerns as a citizen, but I certainly will be using the next several months to reach out to all the different communities in the district and meet the residents and listen to them,” she said her decision to seek the commissioner’s seat being vacated by Jim Bier at the end of the year.

She is one of four candidates seeking to represent the district that includes a portion of western Rochester, as well as Byron and the surrounding communities.

“This is a great opportunity to file and put my name in the ring to serve residents of District 5,” she said of Bier’s announcement that he would not seek another term.

The co-owner of Rossman Farms and vice president of environmental stewardship for Dairy Management Inc. said she considers the role of county commissioners to be responsive to the people they serve.

With that in mind, she said her professional experience, as well as past membership on the Olmsted County Extension Committee, provides her with experience engaging diverse groups and finding ways to represent their needs.

Filing for county offices ended at 5 p.m. May 31, and the four-person race for the District 5 seat will spur an Aug. 9 primary election to reduce the number of candidates to two for the Nov. 8 general election.