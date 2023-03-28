Routine bridge inspections start Monday in Rochester
Four bridges over the Zumbro River are slated for examination.
ROCHESTER — Routine bridge safety inspections will be taking place starting April 3.
A snooper truck will be positioned on bridges during inspections.
Until inspections are complete:
- Vehicle lane closures and traffic shifts at bridges will be indicated by arrow-board truck and traffic control.
- Sidewalk and bicycle lane closures will occur during inspections. Use alternate pedestrian routes during inspections.
Inspections will start at 8 a.m. April 3.
Bridges being inspected are:
- Seventh Street Northeast Bridge over the Zumbro River.
- East Center Street Bridge over the Zumbro River.
- Third Avenue Southeast Bridge over the Zumbro River.
- Elton Hills Drive Northeast Bridge over the Zumbro River.
