Routine bridge inspections start Monday in Rochester

Four bridges over the Zumbro River are slated for examination.

By Staff reports
Today at 6:10 PM

ROCHESTER — Routine bridge safety inspections will be taking place starting April 3.

A snooper truck will be positioned on bridges during inspections.

Until inspections are complete:

  • Vehicle lane closures and traffic shifts at bridges will be indicated by arrow-board truck and traffic control.
  • Sidewalk and bicycle lane closures will occur during inspections. Use alternate pedestrian routes during inspections.

Inspections will start at 8 a.m. April 3.
Bridges being inspected are:

  • Seventh Street Northeast Bridge over the Zumbro River.
  • East Center Street Bridge over the Zumbro River.
  • Third Avenue Southeast Bridge over the Zumbro River.
  • Elton Hills Drive Northeast Bridge over the Zumbro River.
