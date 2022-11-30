RPD and OCSO investigating 4 burglaries

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department is investigating three burglaries in northeast Rochester that occurred on Monday, Nov. 28 and Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, a home in the 1900 block of 13th Avenue NE was broken into, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The 77-year-old woman who lives there came home and found her front door open and damaged. The suspect broke into her safe and stole the contents — the theme in all three burglaries.

Two more homes, both on Northern Heights Drive Northeast, were broken into between 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Moilanen said police first responded to a house on the 900 block of Northern Heights Drive NE, where a 94-year-old man said he returned to his house around 6:30 p.m. and noticed his back porch door damaged.

His personal documents safe was busted open. Police found footprints in the snow and followed them to the next house.

That home, on the 600 block of Northern Heights Drive NE, was ransacked, the 38-year-old owner told police. He also had a small safe broken into, and it was clear that the suspect went through his home, pulling out drawers.

Moilanen asked that anyone with surveillance cameras in that area check them and let Rochester police know about anything suspicious.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office also responded to a burglary in Eyota on Tuesday.

Multiple items were taken from Ag Partners Coop on Viola Road Northeast in Eyota. The theft took place after business hours on Monday, Nov. 28.

The items stolen include an International Harvester mini tractor set, a Craftsman socket set, multiple Dewalt tools and a Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.