RPD: Decrease in violent crimes, increase in drug overdoses in 2022 annual report

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department released its annual report for 2022, showing the summation of its activities.

RPD Chief Jim Franklin wrote that the report shows "a decrease in violent crime but an increase in drug overdoses and calls for service involving people in crisis."

According to the report, 2022 included one murder/non-negligent manslaughter, one negligent manslaughter, one justifiable homicide, 10 kidnappings, 137 sexual assaults, 32 robberies, 194 aggravated assaults, 524 simple assaults, five arson cases, and 256 burglaries.

When compared with 2021, sexual assaults dropped 19.8%, simple assaults dropped 16.4%, and kidnapping dropped 47%.

Aggravated assaults dropped 20.8% compared with 2021, but 2021 had a 29% increase over 2020.

The department seized 55 guns, six vehicles, and nearly $61,000.

The illegal substances seized by the police department included nearly 59 pounds of methamphetamine, 31 pounds of marijuana, 10 grams of heroin, 13.6 grams of crack, 80 pounds of fentanyl, 82 pounds of cocaine, and 17 pounds of Ketamine.

In addition to its reactive work, the police department also outlined a number of the proactive roles it engaged in throughout the city. Examples include having a booth at Thursdays Downtown, taking part in Skate City Nights, hosting Coffee with a Cop at 125 Live, and helping with Shop with a Cop during the holiday season.

The police department has also partnered with Rochester Public Schools on a student driver mentorship program, which is aimed at "students who historically have not had access."

The Rochester Police Department also expanded its collaboration with the Mayo Clinic "to include five hospital resource officers." The officers responded to 2,314 calls in 2022.