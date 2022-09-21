RPD looking for missing Rochester teen
Lilah Long, 17, of Rochester, is 5 feet tall, 105 pounds, blond hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray sweater, gray Nike shoes and LB cut up jeans.
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old Rochester teenager who was last seen Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.
Lilah Long is 5 feet tall, 105 pounds, blond hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray sweater, gray Nike shoes and LB cut up jeans. She is from southeast Rochester.
She was reported missing Tuesday night and was last seen when she was dropped off from school at the ALC Learning Center in Rochester.
The Rochester Police Department can be contacted at 507-328-6800.
