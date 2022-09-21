We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

RPD looking for missing Rochester teen

Lilah Long, 17, of Rochester, is 5 feet tall, 105 pounds, blond hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray sweater, gray Nike shoes and LB cut up jeans.

Lilah Long
Lilah Long, 17, of Rochester, was reported missing Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. She has not been seen since Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Contributed / Rochester Police Department
Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson
September 21, 2022 09:07 AM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old Rochester teenager who was last seen Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Lilah Long is 5 feet tall, 105 pounds, blond hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray sweater, gray Nike shoes and LB cut up jeans. She is from southeast Rochester.

She was reported missing Tuesday night and was last seen when she was dropped off from school at the ALC Learning Center in Rochester.

The Rochester Police Department can be contacted at 507-328-6800.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
