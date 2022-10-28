SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, October 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

RPD officer cleared in shooting man with ax; video released

Joshua Hippler. 27, was killed after RPD officer Michael Bottcher fired six shots at Hippler who can be seen on body camera footage advancing on Bottcher with an ax the night of July 30, 2022.

RPD shooting
A screenshot from body cam video of the shooting of Joshua Hippler by Rochester police officer Michael Bottcher on July 30, 2022, in Rochester.
Contributed / Rochester Police Department
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
October 28, 2022 09:29 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The Mower County Attorney's Office has cleared a Rochester Police Department officer of any wrongdoing following an investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension into a July police shooting that killed a man.

Joshua Hippler. 27, was killed after RPD officer Michael Bottcher fired six shots at Hippler, who can be seen on body camera footage advancing on Bottcher with an ax the night of July 30, 2022.

Also Read
fire
Local
Fire destroys mobile home Friday morning
The mobile home is considered a total loss, as are most of the household items and belongings.
October 28, 2022 08:57 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: How Rochester Public Schools became engulfed in conflict about what is best for students
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
October 28, 2022 08:04 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Answer Man logo
Local
Answer Man: Soldiers Field Park and golf course are not in sights for development
Rumors about converting downtown green space to a housing project or commercial development appear to be speculation that has gone off course amid municipal golf discussions.
October 28, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man

"It's one of the calls for service that no police officer wants to go to," Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said. "In this particular case, Officer Bottcher responded appropriately and he did what he had to do, and he did what he was trained to do."

Following the shooting, the BCA began investigating the incident, a standard practice in police shootings in Minnesota. The BCA then turned over its findings to the Mower County Attorney's Office to determine if charges against the officer were warranted.

RPD was not involved in investigating the incident, according to Franklin.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Mr. Hippler's actions and statements gave Officer Bottcher no option other than the use of deadly force," reads part of a statement from Mower County Attorney Kristen Nelsen. "Based upon the information available to Officer Bottcher at the time he fired his weapon at Mr. Hipper, a reasonable officer in his position would have concluded that deadly force was necessary to protect the officer and/or other persons from death or great bodily harm."

Bottcher saw Hippler driving on Broadway Avenue South and noticed the plates on Hippler's vehicle matched the plates of a suspect in an earlier robbery. Bottcher did not attempt to stop Hippler until Hippler made several erratic driving maneuvers eventually facing the wrong way on U.S. Highway 52.

Body camera footage shows Hippler getting out of his vehicle with an ax and walking towards Bottcher. Bottcher repeatedly told Hippler to drop is ax and to back away. Hippler continued to advance on Bottcher, at one point moving in a zig-zag manner in front of Bottcher.

WATCH: Body camera footage from the shooting. The video contains scenes of violence that may be upsetting to some viewers

Hippler can be heard telling Bottcher that he should kill him.

As Hippler advanced and Bottcher continued to back up, a civilian vehicle started approaching.

Bottcher then fired one shot at Hippler and paused. It appears in the body camera footage that the shot hit Hippler but Hippler continued to advance on Bottcher while holding the ax.

Bottcher then fired approximately five more rounds at Hippler. Hippler fell to the ground. Other officers arrived on the scene almost immediately after the shooting and secured Hippler's vehicle and cleared the ax from his hand before rendering medical aid to Hippler.

ADVERTISEMENT

An ambulance took Hippler to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys where he died as a result of his gunshot wounds.

Bottcher had been with RPD for just over a year at the time of the shooting. Bottcher has been on administrative leave following the incident and the department is in the process of getting him back to duty.

"Officer Bottcher observed a lethal threat advancing towards him. Officer Bottcher tactically backed up and withdrew, trying to buy time to negotiate and talk the guy down," Franklin said. "He was giving good verbal commands ordering him to drop the weapon and stop advancing on him and then at the point where the distance just became too close and the threat became too close, Officer Bottcher used lethal force which he's authorized to do."

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Equity Specialist Rodney Sharp
Local
The equity battle: How Rochester Public Schools became engulfed in conflict about what is best for students
The disagreement about equity could arrive at a crossroads soon with the election in November.
October 28, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Rochester City Golf Courses
Local
Rochester golf proposal will maintain four courses with increased fees and tax revenue
Rochester Park Board is slated to review staff proposal Tuesday, along with survey results related to options for municipal golf.
October 27, 2022 06:45 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
State Senate District 25
Local
Election 2022: Senate District 25
ROCHESTER — In addition to governor, Minnesota voters will decide the balance of power in the Legislature when they vote to elect 67 senators and 134 representatives.
October 27, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Food Service Workers Picket
NewsMD
Mayo's food staff could receive 7.5% raises
After six months of negotiations, the Morrison Coalition of Unions, which represents 600 food service staffers who work on Mayo Clinic campuses, has announced a “tentative agreement” with Morrison Healthcare. Mayo Clinic contracts with Morrison to provide food service staffing.
October 27, 2022 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger