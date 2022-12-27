RPD responded to two suspected overdoses this weekend

ROCHESTER — Rochester police responded to two suspected overdoses over the weekend.

According to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen:

At 11:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, Rochester police were called to the 5200 block of Marion Road Southeast for a 32-year-old man who was overdosing.

Police administered two rounds of Narcan and started CPR. The victim responded and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

A 28-year-old man was found unresponsive in a sober house on the 3800 block of 44th Avenue Northwest at 1:47 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.

A resident found him unresponsive, and the victim was given five rounds of Narcan. He responded and was also transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.