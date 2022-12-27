Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

RPD responded to two suspected overdoses this weekend

The men both regained consciousness after rounds of Narcan.

Rochester Police Department Squad
A Rochester Police Department squad Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin fil
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
December 27, 2022 10:03 AM
ROCHESTER — Rochester police responded to two suspected overdoses over the weekend.

According to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen:

At 11:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, Rochester police were called to the 5200 block of Marion Road Southeast for a 32-year-old man who was overdosing.

Police administered two rounds of Narcan and started CPR. The victim responded and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

A 28-year-old man was found unresponsive in a sober house on the 3800 block of 44th Avenue Northwest at 1:47 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.

A resident found him unresponsive, and the victim was given five rounds of Narcan. He responded and was also transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
