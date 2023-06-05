99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
RPD responds to 4 overdoses in 72 hours, including one fatality

The Rochester Police Department is investigating the death and warns that drug sellers can be held responsible for overdose deaths.

Rochester Police Department Squad
A Rochester Police Department squad Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Today at 12:53 PM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department is seeing an uptick in drug overdoses in the community, responding to four overdoses — one of them fatal — in less than 72 hours, according to a news release from Rochester Police Crime Prevention & Communications Coordinator Amanda Grayson.

According to Grayson:

On Sunday, June 4, shortly after 6 a.m., officers responded to a residence in northwest Rochester where a 17-year-old male was found unresponsive. Narcan was administered before officers arrived, and officers administered an additional dose. The teen was transported to St. Marys Hospital and later died.

Find more news important to you

RPD is investigating and warns that drug sellers can be held responsible for overdose deaths.

On Friday, June 2, officers responded to two separate overdoses. A 22-year-old man was found unresponsive at a gas station in northwest Rochester around 10:30 p.m. Officers provided two doses of Narcan. He became responsive and refused medical transport to the hospital.

Earlier that day around 10 a.m., a 24-year-old woman was found unresponsive at a drug treatment center in northwest Rochester. She became responsive after two doses of Narcan and was transported to St. Marys Hospital for care.

On Thursday, June 1, around 5:30 p.m., a 33-year-old man was found unresponsive at another drug treatment center in northwest Rochester. He received three doses of Narcan before officers arrived. He became responsive and refused medical transport to the hospital.

RPD works to provide non-arrest pathways to treatment and recovery for individuals struggling with drug addiction.

Information about the Police Assisted Recovery Program is available here .

