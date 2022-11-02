SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

RPD says bodycam footage exonerates officer facing civil rights lawsuit

The Rochester Police Department is expecting a civil rights lawsuit against Rochester Police Officer Craig Sammon, a 14-year veteran with the force, to be dismissed. Body camera footage shows the claims are false, according to the department. The lawsuit claims Sammon hit a man dozens of times during a 2016 arrest.

Wooden gavel
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
November 02, 2022 02:57 PM
ROCHESTER — A federal civil rights lawsuit that claims a Rochester police officer hit a man dozens of times during a 2016 incident is without merit, according to the department.

Craig Sammon, a 14-year veteran with the force, is alleged to have struck Todd A. McIntyre with a flashlight or a baton between 85 to 90 times in the head following a disorderly conduct call May 28, 2016, at Legends Bar & Grill.

"A thorough internal affairs investigation of the incident was completed in 2016, the body worn camera video shows the allegations are completely fabricated and false, furthermore, we are confident this case will be dismissed following the City’s motion for summary judgment," Amanda Grayson, RPD crime prevention and communications coordinator, wrote in an email to the Post Bulletin.

RPB has not released the body-camera footage as per a request from the Post Bulletin.

McIntyre suffered from pain related to the beating and continues to have nightmares about the incident, according to the lawsuit. He is seeking a $75,000 judgment against Sammon.

McIntyre was arrested by Sammon in May 2016 after McIntyre was escorted out by Legends' employees after McIntyre consumed alcohol and became loud, according to McIntyre's filing.

McIntyre contends in a May 2022 filing in federal court that no resistance was given before Sammon slammed a handcuffed McIntyre to the ground, sat on his back and beat him on the back and sides of his head dozens of times with a flashlight or a baton. McIntyre's lawsuit also states that Sammon grabbed McIntyre by the head and slammed his face into a parking lot surface multiple times.

Sammon, who is currently assigned to RPD's patrol division, denies the allegations and stated video camera footage at the time shows McIntyre resisting arrest, according to Sammon's response filing. Sammon also states that McIntyre spit on Sammon. Sammon's response filing adds that McIntyre physically fought with Legends' bouncers prior to his arrest.

In a separate incident, Sammon was disciplined by RPD for a 2021 incident where he used excessive force against a veteran suffering from severe PTSD at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

A public data request by the Post Bulletin to Rochester's City Clerk's Office for information regarding Sammon's employment is pending.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
