RPS communications director leaving post for executive role with SPARK

ROCHESTER — Heather Nessler, the executive director of communications, marketing, and technology at Rochester Public Schools, has been named the executive director of SPARK, according to a news release from the children's museum on March 16, 2022.

Nessler confirmed with the Post Bulletin she has accepted the position and will be leaving the school district. Nessler will begin with SPARK on April 18, 2022.

“I am beyond excited and humbled to be joining the team at SPARK," Nessler said in the release. "My passion for children, our future generation, coupled with my desire to expand on the strong mission and vision of the museum fuels me. I am eager to join the team this spring.”

Nessler served with the district for the past nine years.

“We are thrilled to have Heather join our team as our new Executive Director," said Shelley Henry, board chair with SPARK. "As a dynamic leader and experienced strategist who is committed to innovation, she will be a tremendous asset to SPARK. The Board looks forward to partnering with Heather to grow SPARK and positively impact the families we serve in the greater Rochester community.”