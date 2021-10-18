SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

RPS interim superintendent to answer questions in forum

In the City for Good is holding an online event to discuss school district and future plans

061821-pekel-8152.jpg
Rochester's new interim superintendent Kent Pekel June 18, 2021. (Ken Klotzbach / kklotzbach@postbulletin.com)
By Post Bulletin staff reports
October 18, 2021 08:52 AM


Rochester Public Schools Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel will be featured in an online community forum Thursday, Oct. 21.

In the City for Good, a grassroots community organization focusing on a variety of issues amid city growth, is holding the 90-minute forum with Perkel, who is expected to provide an overview of the district while outlining the strategic plan he will be proposing.

Interested residents can submit questions ahead of time to inthecityforgood@gmail.com; or, during the meeting’s question-and-answer period following his presentation.

The forum will start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and can be accessed using this Zoom link: https://familyservicerochester-org.zoom.us/j/84691727480 .

The forum is also expected to stream live on the In the City for Good Facebook page , and will be recorded and available on the group’s YouTube Channe l.

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTYROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS
