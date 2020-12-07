RPS seeks input for upcoming boundary changes

Rochester Public Schools is seeking input from the public regarding its upcoming boundary changes.

Participants can submit input through an online survey the district has created. School boundaries will change because the district is building a new middle school and elementary school. It is also tearing down and rebuilding two existing elementary schools.

The school district has contracted with the firm Cooperative Strategies out of Ohio to lead the process.

RELATED: Rochester School Board begins redistricting process RPS made some boundary alterations in 2014 and 2018. The last time it made significant changes to the boundaries, however, was in 2008.

"Attendance boundary adjustments are one of the most challenging actions for school districts to work through because it's a topic that is very personal to most families," Superintendent Michael Muñoz said in a statement. "I encourage our families to complete the guiding principles survey so that Cooperative Strategies can inform the School Board the priorities of our families and community."

The School Board initially discussed the redistricting process during a study session on Nov. 10. District officials have said the redistricting process will be completed by next fall. Scott Leopold, the executive director of Cooperative Strategies, said it could be finished as soon as May.

The deadline to take the survey is 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The Rochester School Board will review the results during its meeting on Dec. 15.

According to the survey's landing page, it "is intended to collect feedback around guiding principles that will be used to develop boundary options."

In addition to filling out the survey, the district is encouraging parents and staff to take part in the process by applying for the district's boundary adjustment advisory committee. The School Board will review the member selection process Dec. 15. According to the statement released by the district, the "ideal size of the committee is no more than 35."

The application, which can be accessed at the landing page of the survey, can be submitted through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 13.