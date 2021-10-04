RPU observes Public Power Week with candy giveaway for kids

Rochester Public Utilities is celebrating Public Power Week through Saturday, along with more than 2,000 other community-powered, not-for-profit electric utilities that collectively provide electricity to 49 million Americans.

“This year, we especially celebrate the employees of RPU, the people behind public power,” said Mark Kotschevar, RPU's general manager. “These folks work tirelessly to keep our community up and running 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

These workers are in many departments including customer care, safety, accounting and finance, communications, field supervision, energy services, and engineering and operations, he said.

The RPU Service Center this week will give children who come to the center a Halloween bag with candy and activities associated with safety and public power, while supplies last.