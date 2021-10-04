SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

RPU observes Public Power Week with candy giveaway for kids

Weeklong observation dedicated to celebrating employees who help provide public power.

Rochester Public Utilities RPU logo
Rochester Public Utilities
By Post Bulletin staff reports
October 04, 2021 08:55 AM
Rochester Public Utilities is celebrating Public Power Week through Saturday, along with more than 2,000 other community-powered, not-for-profit electric utilities that collectively provide electricity to 49 million Americans.

“This year, we especially celebrate the employees of RPU, the people behind public power,” said Mark Kotschevar, RPU's general manager. “These folks work tirelessly to keep our community up and running 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

These workers are in many departments including customer care, safety, accounting and finance, communications, field supervision, energy services, and engineering and operations, he said.

The RPU Service Center this week will give children who come to the center a Halloween bag with candy and activities associated with safety and public power, while supplies last.

