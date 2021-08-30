SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

RPU plans online meeting to discuss proposed Marion Road substation

Virtual public meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Rochester Public Utilities RPU logo
Rochester Public Utilities
By Post Bulletin staff reports
August 30, 2021 08:48 AM
Rochester Public Utilities is holding a public meeting Wednesday to present plans for a potential electric utility substation along Marion Road Southeast.

The online meeting will lay out details of the proposal and will provide an opportunity for the public to ask questions or comment on the proposed project.

The proposed substation is expected to enhance RPU’s ability to provide electric power to neighborhoods and businesses in central and southeast Rochester. The area of service will generally span from 11th Avenue Southeast to 50th Avenue, and from Fourth Street Southeast to U.S. Highway 52.

Businesses and Mayo Clinic facilities in downtown Rochester will also be served by the new substation.

The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and the link and call-in phone number is available on the RPU home page, rpu.org, on the blue callout banner. Information was sent directly to residents and businesses in the immediate vicinity of the proposed substation location.

For more information, contact Tony Benson at 507-280-1534 or email at tbenson@rpu.org .

