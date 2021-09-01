RPU readies proposed 2.5% rate increases

The average Rochester homeowner could see their monthly utility bills climb by $5 next year.

The Rochester Public Utilities board took the first step Tuesday toward 2.5% overall rate increases for electric and water services in 2022.

The proposed increases would follow a year of holding water rates flat and two years without electric rate increases.

Additionally, the change would make RPU’s Service Assured program standard for customers who don’t choose to drop it.

The program provides insurance for underground water pipes from the street to a home, which are the responsibility of the homeowner if there is a break or needed repair.

It’s currently offered for $1.99 a month to anyone who wants the service, but a change next year will require customers to deny it, if they don’t want to pay the added fee.

Peter Hogan, Rochester Public Utilities’ director of corporate services, said the change aimed at covering unexpected homeowner costs is also expected to generate approximately $309,000 a year for the city-owned utility, which will be used to offset future rate increases.

Water rates

The proposed 2.5% water rate increase for 2022 will add 57 cents to the average homeowner’s bill, Hogan said.

Future rate increases are expected at 6.5% in 2023 through 2026, which Hogan said is expected to help the utility cover its costs from year to year.

Hogan said the city’s residential water rates in 2020 were the lowest compared to six regional cities — Austin, Faribault, New Prague, Mankato, Owatonna and Red Wing.

Whereas the average Rochester homeowner paid $175 a year, the average bill throughout the seven cities was $318, with Mankato residents paying the most at $460.

Commercial water customers also saw a deal in water service, Hogan said. Whereas the typical bill in Rochester was $441, the average among the compared cities was $675.

Electric rates

The proposed 2.5% electric rate could add $2.26 to the average homeowner’s monthly bill, based on typical usage estimates.

“Some classes get a little higher, and some are a little lower,” Hogan said of trying to estimate the average rate increase.

He said the proposed rate increase is part of a gradual adjustment over time based on a study of what it cost RPU to provide the service.

Annual rate adjustments of 2.5% are predicted through 2026.

Comparing 2020 electricity costs with other providers, Hogan said Rochester is near the average.

Whereas Rochester homeowners saw an average cost of $1,174 for the year, customers across six services — RPU, Austin, Owatonna, Dakota Energy, Excel Energy and People’s Energy Cooperative — paid an average of $1,165.

People’s Cooperative was the only provider to top the Rochester charge, with a $1,432 average homeowner charge, according to the study presented by Hogan.

For commercial customers, electric rates were also slightly higher than average across the six service providers. Rochester businesses in the comparison class paid an average of $4,330, with the average across the providers being $4,125.

RPU was in the middle of the three highest rates in the comparison, with Xcel Energy at $4,262 and People’s Cooperative at $4,599.

Next steps

With the Public Utility Board unanimously approving notification of the proposed rate changes Tuesday, RPU will take public comment through September and most of October.

The board is slated to vote on the rate increase during its Oct. 26 meeting, with the Rochester City Council asked to make the final approval in November or December.