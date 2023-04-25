99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

RPU's 21st annual Arbor Day Celebration is Friday

Friday event in Silver Lake Park will include free trees and free lunch, while supplies last.

043021-arbor-day-tree-5909.jpg
Jackson Haugerud, 4, picks out a tree sapling. Employees from Maier Tree and Lawn and Rochester Public Utilities hand out burr oak saplings free at a drive through event Friday, April 30, 2021, in the Silver Lake Pool parking lot.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 10:42 AM

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Utilities, with partners Maier Tree and Lawn, Rochester Parks and Recreation, and Sargent’s Gardens, will host the 21st annual Arbor Day Celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Three Links-Silver Lake Park, located at 840 Seventh St. NE in Rochester.

The free community event will feature a variety of activities, music, and displays that will include: A tree giveaway while supplies last and a free lunch of hot dogs, corn on the cob, chips, cookies and soda.

Tree experts will also be on hand to answer questions on tree planting and care, along with many other vendor activities and information.

Children will be able to enjoy activities ranging from the apple toss game, tree cookie stacking, tree ring toss and tree medallion necklaces.

At noon, an award ceremony will honor Rochester elementary school students who were selected as finalists of the 2023 Arbor Day poster contest, as well as this year’s overall winner, Sophie Liu, a Washington Elementary School fifth-grader.

ADVERTISEMENT

Liu will receive a $100 Target gift card, her winning poster will be featured in RPU’s 2024 calendar, and a tree will be planted in her honor at Washington Elementary School.

This year’s poster contest theme was “Trees Clean the Air We Breathe.”

RPU line crews will also partner with Rochester Parks and Recreation on a tree planting for The Right Tree in the Right Place program on May 5. The annual event highlights planting the proper type of boulevard trees in different neighborhoods in Rochester.

Co-sponsors of this year’s Arbor Day activities include ArborWise, Hy-Vee , Jim Whiting Nursery & Garden Center, Minnesota Energy Resources, Pepsi , Sekapp Orchard, and Seneca Foods .

In the event of rain, the celebration will be moved to Rochester Community and Technical College’s Field House, with an announcement made on the RPU Facebook (Rochester Public Utilities) and Twitter (@rpualerts) accounts.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: April 23-29, 2023
April 25, 2023 11:18 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Former Post Bulletin
Business
Hotel group paid $12.5 million for former Post Bulletin parcel in downtown Rochester
April 25, 2023 09:48 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Century High School English Teacher Jean Prokott
Community
The bard of Rochester: The city's newly-appointed poet laureate speaks about her writing and new role
April 25, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


New Bar at Little Thistle Brewing Co.
Arts and Entertainment
Form meets function in artist, builder collaboration for new Little Thistle bar top
April 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Oddchester - Steve Lange column sig
Community
Locally crafted beer! Locally crafted questions!
April 25, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
Emily Whitcomb and Ren the Rabbit
Lifestyle
BBQ, a bunny and a billboard's vegan message
April 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Wabasha Flooding
Local
Wabasha is fighting the rising Mississippi River with water
April 25, 2023 05:16 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed