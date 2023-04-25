RPU's 21st annual Arbor Day Celebration is Friday

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Utilities, with partners Maier Tree and Lawn, Rochester Parks and Recreation, and Sargent’s Gardens, will host the 21st annual Arbor Day Celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Three Links-Silver Lake Park, located at 840 Seventh St. NE in Rochester.

The free community event will feature a variety of activities, music, and displays that will include: A tree giveaway while supplies last and a free lunch of hot dogs, corn on the cob, chips, cookies and soda.

Tree experts will also be on hand to answer questions on tree planting and care, along with many other vendor activities and information.

Children will be able to enjoy activities ranging from the apple toss game, tree cookie stacking, tree ring toss and tree medallion necklaces.

At noon, an award ceremony will honor Rochester elementary school students who were selected as finalists of the 2023 Arbor Day poster contest, as well as this year’s overall winner, Sophie Liu, a Washington Elementary School fifth-grader.

Liu will receive a $100 Target gift card, her winning poster will be featured in RPU’s 2024 calendar, and a tree will be planted in her honor at Washington Elementary School.

This year’s poster contest theme was “Trees Clean the Air We Breathe.”

RPU line crews will also partner with Rochester Parks and Recreation on a tree planting for The Right Tree in the Right Place program on May 5. The annual event highlights planting the proper type of boulevard trees in different neighborhoods in Rochester.

Co-sponsors of this year’s Arbor Day activities include ArborWise, Hy-Vee , Jim Whiting Nursery & Garden Center, Minnesota Energy Resources, Pepsi , Sekapp Orchard, and Seneca Foods .

In the event of rain, the celebration will be moved to Rochester Community and Technical College’s Field House, with an announcement made on the RPU Facebook (Rochester Public Utilities) and Twitter (@rpualerts) accounts.

