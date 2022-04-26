RPU's annual Arbor Day celebration being held Friday

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Utilities is hosting its 20th annual Arbor Day celebration on Friday, April 29, 2022, at the three links shelter at Silver Lake Park.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and admission is free. The "tree party" will feature free food, giveaways, live music and family activities.

In case of rain, the celebration will be moved to the RCTC field house.

For questions or more information, contact Stephanie Humphrey at SHumphrey@rpu.org, or go to www.rpu.org .