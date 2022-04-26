SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
RPU's annual Arbor Day celebration being held Friday

The celebration is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and admission is free. The "tree party" will feature free food, giveaways, live music and family activities.

Untitled design - 2022-04-26T181436.370.png
Poster for Rochester Public Utilities annual Arbor Day celebration at Silver Lake Park on Friday, April 29, 2022.
Contributed / Rochester Public Utilities
By Post Bulletin staff report
April 26, 2022 06:25 PM
ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Utilities is hosting its 20th annual Arbor Day celebration on Friday, April 29, 2022, at the three links shelter at Silver Lake Park.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and admission is free. The "tree party" will feature free food, giveaways, live music and family activities.

In case of rain, the celebration will be moved to the RCTC field house.

For questions or more information, contact Stephanie Humphrey at SHumphrey@rpu.org, or go to www.rpu.org .

