Ruling on affirmative action in university admissions won't have much impact in Minnesota, Rochester-area

Legislators, school officials say race-based admissions is not the issue, declining enrollment is

Demonstrators set up signs outside the United States Supreme Court in support of the Court's decision to strike down race-conscious student admissions programs, in Washington
Demonstrators set up signs outside the United States Supreme Court in support of the Court's decision to strike down race-conscious student admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, in Washington, U.S., June 29, 2023.
Contributed / Evelyn Hockstein, Reuters
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
Today at 12:19 PM

ROCHESTER — On Thursday, June 29, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down race-based student admission policies at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, a decades-long practice that allowed universities and colleges to use race to increase the number of Black, Hispanic and other underrepresented minority groups on campuses.

But the ruling is expected to have little regional or statewide impact. Most state universities are coping with declining enrollment, not how to parcel out a limited number of admission slots to student applicants.

“My first answer would be, probably not,” said Rep. Gene Pelowski, DFL-Winona, chair of the House Higher Education Finance Committee. “That hasn’t been an issue that’s come before the Legislature in some time.”

Nate Stoltman, a spokesperson at Rochester Community and Technical College, said the SCOTUS ruling will have “no effect on our current process.”

“At RCTC, we are an open-access institution that only requires completion of a high school diploma or its equivalent and does not consider any other factors in the application and admissions process.”

University of Minnesota Rochester and Mayo Medical School did not respond to emails or calls seeking comment.

The decision, reflecting the sway of the court's conservative majority with the liberal justice in dissent, was 6-3 against the University of North Carolina and 6-2 against Harvard.

The ruling was a victory for a group called Students for Fair Admissions, founded by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum. It had appealed lower court rulings upholding programs used at the two prestigious schools to foster a diverse student population.

Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, said, “Harvard and UNC admissions programs cannot be reconciled with the guarantees of the Equal Protection Clause,” referring to the U.S. Constitution's promise of equal protection under the law.

