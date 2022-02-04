Rural ambulance services in need of some emergency help

WABASHA — Over the course of about seven years, the Wabasha Ambulance Service has gone through about a half-dozen directors.

Why?

The organization has transitioned from an all-volunteer service to one with several full-time EMTs and a full-time director. That has led to a change in culture – one where the group has input on decisions to one run by the director – and a change in how people are paid, when shifts are covered and how the organization relates to city hall.

The result has been a months-long task force that will recommend a structure and set of guidelines for the organization moving forward.

"The position pays about $57,000, so we've had trouble attracting the right type of leader," said Caroline Gregerson, Wabasha’s city administrator.

Common problems abound

Several troubles in Wabasha might be unique to that city, but the underlying factors are the challenges and changes that are impacting rural ambulance services across the state of Minnesota.

Angie Jarrett, Dodge Center Ambulance director

“It’s no longer 'Get in and drive fast,'" said Angie Jarrett, ambulance director for Dodge Center Ambulance, an emergency medical service that covers most of Dodge County. "There’s an expectation of a certain level of care.”

That care requires trained EMTs, EMRs and paramedics, and recruiting and training those volunteers on which rural EMS organizations rely is getting harder each year, said Stanley Stocker, president of the Minnesota Emergency Medical Services Association.

Most rural EMS are also switching from fully voluntary services to services that include at least a paid director if not several paid EMTs or paramedics mixed with the volunteers.

All that is tied to the changing finances that rural ambulance services face in Minnesota and across the nation.

While the costs of maintaining an ambulance – gas, maintenance, stocking it with supplies and equipment – has gone up year after year, the sources of income for ambulance services have not kept pace.

While many services may bill out at $1,000 a call, Stocker said, "Medicare and Medicaid pay $480 or $490 a call. We’ve got to accept that as full pay and write off the rest."

"If we’d get a fair reimbursement from them, we could pay our volunteers a little more, and maybe we’d have more volunteers," Stocker said. "It’s a trickle-down effect."

Gregerson agreed that money is a big part of the problem in Wabasha.

When the organization was staffed solely with volunteers, whatever money they got from insurance or Medicare/Medicaid billing was enough. But there aren't enough volunteers in the city to cover all the shifts needed, especially during normal business hours during the week. So, the city has had to hire four full-time staffers to cover those shifts, and that means salaries, benefits and training costs.

"We get $180,000 from taxpayers," Gregerson said, adding that those funds come from the city alone. To lessen the burden on the taxpayers, she added, she'd like to see Medicare and Medicaid pay more than 40-some cents on the dollar, and she's like the townships covered by Wabasha Ambulance to pay a portion of the needed tax levy as well.

Services join together

When finances get tight, and the pool of volunteers gets shallow, fielding an ambulance service 24 hours a day, seven days a week becomes a game of scheduling Whack-a-Mole.

That's what happened in Lanesboro, which saw its ambulance service merge with the one in Preston on Oct. 1, 2021, in order to keep the rigs running.

"Everything is kind of staying the same. We're keeping the equipment there, and we're keeping volunteers there," said Preston Ambulance Director Ryan Throckmorton. "The problem is the structure of EMS is under collapse."

Preston Ambulance Director Ryan Throckmorton

Throckmorton said the six ambulance services in Fillmore County field about 11 actual ambulance vehicles, but based off call revenue only has enough funding to keep two or three of those vehicles running per day. Without the value provided by those volunteers, the rest of those rigs would have trouble leaving their garages.

"We’re not getting the voluteers to replace the ones who are leaving," Throckmorton said. "Lanesboro was having some challenges, but they’re no different than anyone else. They're going to be run as a substation right now."

That might mean some calls get slower responses in Fillmore County, but even still their response times are far below the state and national average, Throckmorton said.

Money and people

Dodge Center's Jarrett said it's just getting harder and harder to recruit and retain those volunteers that help an ambulance service meet its mandate for coverage. The amount of volunteerism in communities is down because people have other interests and commitments, and the little pay volunteers are offered means it's hard to keep those individuals.

"If you're going to be on-call, you have to plan for two hours for a call," Jarrett said. "If that happens overnight, it ends up impacting that person's full-time job. I have people who call in sick to work because they've been out on a call."

Dodge Center Ambulance, which averages three calls per day, is barely breaking even without taxpayer support, Jarrett said, but those days are not going to last forever.

On top of that, the testing and ongoing training for EMTs means some potential volunteers fail to make the grade and certification.

"When I signed up, it was 'Come join your local ambulance,'" Jarrett said. "Now, the demands are increasing, and it's getting harder and harder to get certified."