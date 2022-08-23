Rural Dodge County bridge collapses during resurfacing work

WEST CONCORD — No one was injured in a bridge collapse that occurred in rural Dodge County earlier this month.

Bridge No. 20504, located along Dodge County Road 5 south of 540th Street in northwest Dodge County, collapsed in the early morning of Aug. 12, 2022.

Construction workers were milling the pavement on the bridge for resurfacing. County Engineer Guy Kohlnhofer says the weight of the milling machine exceeded the load the bridge’s pylons could take, causing the collapse.

The collapse in rural Dodge County was an isolated event and not connected to a systemic issue, Kohlnhofer said. The bridge was a timber bridge built in 1975.

That portion of County Road 5 is now closed from County Highway 24 to 540th Street until further notice, Kohlnhofer said. He added that a project to replace the bridge will likely be fast-tracked; the earliest construction could start would be in summer 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Created with Datawrapper