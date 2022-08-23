Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Rural Dodge County bridge collapses during resurfacing work

A portion of County Road 5 is closed until further notice.

IMG_0305.JPG
A bridge along County Road 5 in northwest Dodge County collapsed on Aug. 12, 2022 during construction work.
Contributed / Dodge County Highway Department
By Dené K. Dryden
August 23, 2022 12:19 PM
WEST CONCORD — No one was injured in a bridge collapse that occurred in rural Dodge County earlier this month.

Bridge No. 20504, located along Dodge County Road 5 south of 540th Street in northwest Dodge County, collapsed in the early morning of Aug. 12, 2022.

Construction workers were milling the pavement on the bridge for resurfacing. County Engineer Guy Kohlnhofer says the weight of the milling machine exceeded the load the bridge’s pylons could take, causing the collapse.

The collapse in rural Dodge County was an isolated event and not connected to a systemic issue, Kohlnhofer said. The bridge was a timber bridge built in 1975.

That portion of County Road 5 is now closed from County Highway 24 to 540th Street until further notice, Kohlnhofer said. He added that a project to replace the bridge will likely be fast-tracked; the earliest construction could start would be in summer 2023.

R61y7--insert-title-here-.png
Created with Datawrapper
IMG_0277.JPG
A bridge along County Road 5 in northwest Dodge County collapsed on Aug. 12, 2022 during construction work.
Contributed / Dodge County Highway Department

By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
