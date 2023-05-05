Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Rural Pine Island dog groomer facing charges for popping dog's eye out

A Goodhue County dog grooming is accused of handling a Shih Tzu so roughly that the dog's eye popped out.

gavel court crime
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 2:00 PM

RED WING — A Pine Island woman is accused of seriously injuring a dog and popping its eye out during a grooming appointment in March, according to new charges filed in Goodhue County District Court.

Laura Kay Delva, 63, is facing two gross misdemeanor charges of mistreating an animal and is scheduled to appear in court on June 8, 2023.

Delva told law enforcement that she grooms dogs who are difficult at Laura's Grooming in Roscoe Township and that the dog, Kuro, was nipping at her. She offered to pay for any of the veterinarian bills.

According to the criminal complaint:

The owner of Kuro, a 2-year-old Shih Tzu, contacted the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office on March 14, 2023, to report that Kuro had sustained an eye injury during an appointment with Delva.

The dog had to be taken to Heritage Pet Hospital in Rochester for treatment. There, a veterinarian told the owner that Kuro's left eye had been popped out of its socket which could have been caused by strangulation or an extreme amount of force.

Delva told a deputy that Kuro began "spazzing out" and nipped at her while he was being groomed. She placed him in a muzzle but had to eventually hold the dog down.

She did not think the muzzle got into his eye and she did not notice his eye injury until she gave him a bath.

"Delva stated that she did not do anything intentionally and that she would pay for any veterinary bills," part of the complaint reads.

Veterinary records showed trauma to dogs eye and face but did note that Delva had placed the dog in a cone so he could rub or scratch his eye.

The owner also made a report to the Minnesota Federated Humane Societies about the incident.

In subsequent veterinary visits, it was determined that Kuro's eyes looked normal and he was able to see.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
Get Local

