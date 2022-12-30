Rural Rochester home a total loss after fire early Friday morning

ROCHESTER – A structure fire in southeast Rochester early Friday morning, Dec. 30, caused at least $25,000 worth of damage.

Just after 2 a.m. Friday, Rochester fire was dispatched to a structure fire at 233 County Road 16 SE in High Forest Township. The caller saw the fire from about a mile away, according to the department’s press release.

Firefighters found an abandoned structure fully engulfed in flames. It took several hours to get the fire under control because of the scope of the fire, and the rural location of the structure meant no access to fire hydrants.

The house and its contents are a total loss, and the total damage is estimated between $25,000 to $30,000.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Lt. Lee Rossman added that the fire is not suspicious at this time, but the fire marshal will continue investigating in the daylight Friday.

No injuries were reported. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville Fire Department and Olmsted County Public Works also assisted at the scene.