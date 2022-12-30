99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rural Rochester home a total loss after fire early Friday morning

Rochester fire responded to a structure fire in High Forest Township after a caller spotted the flames from over a mile away.

12.30fire.jpg
A firefighter at the scene of a large structure fire in southeast Rochester early Friday morning, Dec. 30, 2022.
Contributed / Rochester Fire Department
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
December 30, 2022 07:38 AM
ROCHESTER – A structure fire in southeast Rochester early Friday morning, Dec. 30, caused at least $25,000 worth of damage.

Just after 2 a.m. Friday, Rochester fire was dispatched to a structure fire at 233 County Road 16 SE in High Forest Township. The caller saw the fire from about a mile away, according to the department’s press release.

Firefighters found an abandoned structure fully engulfed in flames. It took several hours to get the fire under control because of the scope of the fire, and the rural location of the structure meant no access to fire hydrants.

The house and its contents are a total loss, and the total damage is estimated between $25,000 to $30,000.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Lt. Lee Rossman added that the fire is not suspicious at this time, but the fire marshal will continue investigating in the daylight Friday.

No injuries were reported. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville Fire Department and Olmsted County Public Works also assisted at the scene.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
