News | Local

Rushford man faces two felonies following months-long investigation

Beau William Block, 39, is charged in Fillmore County District Court with first-degree drug possession, second-degree drug possession and possession of hypodermic needles.

beau-block-booking-photo.jpg
Beau Block
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
December 14, 2021 10:58 AM
PRESTON — A Rushford man is facing two felony charges following a monthslong investigation by the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team.

Beau William Block, 39, is charged in Fillmore County District Court with felony counts of first-degree drug possession, second-degree drug possession and a misdemeanor charge of possession of hypodermic needles. He was scheduled to make his first appearance on the charges Tuesday morning.

Block was arrested Monday after turning himself in at the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. Fillmore County deputies along with Rushford Police Department officers had been attempting to apprehend Block before he turned himself in.

The investigation into Block began in September 2020 following a tip from a confidential informant who told law enforcement that Block was "using and selling drugs" at a residence in the 500 block of West Stevens Avenue in Rushford, according to the criminal complaint.

A day after receiving the tip, the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office applied for a search warrant for a portion of the West Stevens Avenue property where Block was known to reside. On Sept. 8, 2020, armed with the search warrant, investigators knocked on the basement door of the residence shortly before 8 a.m. and found two people inside. Neither person was Block, who would later return to the residence while investigators were still conducting the search.

When investigators entered the residence, they reportedly found "a work bench that contained a white plate with a small amount of white crystalline substance," the complaint read. The substance was field tested and returned presumptive positive for methamphetamine. Other drug paraphernalia was found on the work bench. Investigators also found a bag with suspected meth in athe drawer of a tool box in the home's garage. In a nightstand in a basement bedroom, investigators reportedly found a .22 caliber pistol, a hypodermic needle and a sunglasses case with a suspected 46.5 grams of meth.

When Block arrived at the residence, he reportedly told investigators that the items did not belong to those who were at the residence at the time of the search and asked an investigator to "not get them in trouble," the complaint states.

The criminal complaint was filed in Fillmore County District Court on Oct. 8, 2021, and a warrant for Block's arrest was issued at that time.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYRUSHFORD-PETERSONFILLMORE COUNTYFILLMORE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
