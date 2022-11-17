SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Rushford man injured after van slid off interstate into ditch near Eyota

The 34-year-old man was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

Eyota - Olmsted County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
November 17, 2022 10:38 AM
EYOTA — A Rushford man was injured after his vehicle rolled in a ditch at 7:01 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

A 1999 Ford Econoline was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 near Eyota when it slid into the ditch and rolled, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, 34-year-old Carl James Schollmeier of Rushford, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The roads were wet Thursday morning after snow fell overnight. Snowy conditions are expected to continue through Thursday in the Rochester area.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Eyota Ambulance also responded.

