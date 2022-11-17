Rushford man injured after van slid off interstate into ditch near Eyota
The 34-year-old man was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.
We are part of The Trust Project.
EYOTA — A Rushford man was injured after his vehicle rolled in a ditch at 7:01 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.
A 1999 Ford Econoline was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 near Eyota when it slid into the ditch and rolled, according to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a residence in Eyota, where life-saving measures were being performed on the man.
Fans of the FIFA World Cup will have a go-to place to watch the games for free in Rochester as the Downtown Alliance plans to show games from Dec. 9-18 in Peace Plaza.
The driver, 34-year-old Carl James Schollmeier of Rushford, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.
The roads were wet Thursday morning after snow fell overnight. Snowy conditions are expected to continue through Thursday in the Rochester area.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Eyota Ambulance also responded.
Today's Headlines: Local investor gets into movie business with $4.9 million purchase of CineMagic theatre
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
“I’m trying to work myself out of a job,” Hays said in a Wednesday briefing the day before the annual American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout.
Arnett Enterprises LLC, led by David Arnett, paid $4.9 million for the CineMagic Hollywood 12 Theatres property at 2171 Superior Drive NW, Rochester on Nov. 10, 2022.
The event, on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Rochester Art Center, will feature Black business owners, including learning about businesses in Rochester and meeting owners at the event.