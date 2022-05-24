Rushford man pleads not guilty to drug charges following monthslong investigation

PRESTON — A September trial date has been scheduled for the Rushford man who was charged with second-degree drug possession following a monthslong investigation by the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office and the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team.

Beau William Block, 39, pleaded not guilty Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Fillmore County District Court to felony second-degree drug possession and misdemeanor possession of hypodermic needles.

A trial date for September 2022 was scheduled on the matter.

At the time of his arrest, Block was facing a second felony charge in the case but it has since been removed from the case, according to court records.

The investigation into Block began in September 2020 following a tip from a confidential informant who told law enforcement that Block was "using and selling drugs" at a residence in the 500 block of West Stevens Avenue in Rushford, according to the criminal complaint.

Law enforcement searched the property shortly after receiving the tip and reportedly found a sunglasses case and a zip top bag in a tool box drawer containing a "white crystalline substance," according to the criminal complaint. The substance was suspected to be methamphetamine and weighed approximately 46.5 grams.

Block, who was not home at the time law enforcement searched the residence, reportedly told investigators that the items did not belong to those who were at the residence at the time of the search and asked an investigator to "not get them in trouble," the complaint states.

Court records indicate Block was released on conditional bail, which had been set by Judge Carol Hanks at $30,000 in December 2021, a few days after his first appearance in court on Dec. 14, 2021. An order revoking his conditions of release was filed in April and a warrant for his arrest was issued on April 25.