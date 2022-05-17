SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 17
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rushford man pleads to felony harassment, firearms violation

Ibraheem Farah Hamza Khalifa, 36, pleaded guilty in Fillmore county District Court to felony charges of firearm violation-felon convicted of a crime of violence and violate a restraining order-within 10 years or two or more priors.

Ibraheem Khalifa 6.13.21
Ibraheem Khalifa
Contributed / Fillmore County Sheriff's Office
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
May 17, 2022 02:04 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PRESTON — The Rushford man who had a Rushford Police Officer fire at him during an incident in June 2021 pleaded guilty Monday, May 16, 2022, to two felony charges.

Ibraheem Farah Hamza Khalifa, 36, pleaded guilty in Fillmore County District Court to felony charges of firearm violation-felon convicted of a crime of violence and violate a restraining order-within 10 years or two or more priors.

Also Read
File: Proctor High School.jpg
Minnesota
Former Minnesota high school football player pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teammate
Alec Baney's case will remain in juvenile court, but he will receive a stayed adult sentence under the terms of an agreement reached Tuesday.
May 17, 2022 02:02 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
FSA POLICE LIGHTS
Minnesota
Twin Cities man dies in crash after fleeing police
It happened about 2:45 a.m. at Minnesota Highway 36 and Dale Street in North St. Paul.
May 17, 2022 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Mara H. Gottfried / St. Paul Pioneer Press
mprstallings0518.png
Minnesota
Minneapolis to pay $1.5M to man beaten by police during George Floyd protests
Jaleel Stallings was arrested and charged with attempted murder. A jury last summer found him not guilty of the charges.
May 17, 2022 01:25 PM
 · 
By  Brandt Williams / MPR News
Load More

Khalifa had been charged with a total of eight felonies as well as three gross misdemeanor and two misdemeanor charges in connection to the June 12, 2021 incident. Court records indicate a jury trial on the matter was scheduled to begin the same week as his plea.

On June 12, a Rushford police officer received a report of a restraining order violation involving Khalifa in the 600 block of High Street North. A restraining order prohibited Khalifa from being within 500 feet of a residence and a person in that block.

The officer, identified in court records as Darin Daveau, told Khalifa he was under arrest but Khalifa drove away. Daveau followed but was not in pursuit of the vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair ended up on Airport Road where Khalifa got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at his own head, according to the criminal complaint.

“Daveau fired two shots at Khalifa after Khalifa pointed his gun at Daveau," the complaint reads. Khalifa was not hit with any of the rounds. “Khalifa then poured gas on his vehicle and started it on fire."

A Fillmore County Sheriff's deputy also was called to respond and saw Khalifa hold a long gun. The interaction ended after a Houston County Sheriff’s deputy who had previous interactions with Khalifa called the man and talked to him.

No one was injured.

According to the plea agreement submitted to the court, Khalifa is facing a presumptive 60-month prison sentence. All remaining charges would be dismissed as part of the plea.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11 by Judge Matthew Opat.

Related Topics: PUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSRUSHFORD-PETERSON
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
Emily Cutts is the Post Bulletin's public safety reporter. She joined the Post Bulletin in July 2018 after stints in Vermont and Western Massachusetts.
What to read next
80d638b5634fbf694f5870bd315aa09f.jpg
Local
Park Board appointment raises diversity concerns
Former council member tapped to fill seat after months of searching reportedly yields no other willing applicants.
May 17, 2022 12:50 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
871189387f7da7371cecb59600893d9d.jpg
Members Only
Business
Rochester's Vyriad lands a new $29.5 million round of investment
Stine Seed Farms Inc., led by Iowa billionaire Harry Stine, recently invested $29.5 million in Vyriad Inc. Vyriad, which uses viruses to attack cancer tumors, is based on the Rochester Technology Campus at 3605 U.S. Highway 52 North.
May 17, 2022 11:44 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
New Population Signs
Local
The signs (and population numbers) are a'changing
Tuesday kicked off the Minnesota Department of Transportation's plan to replace 209 highway signs with new Census population numbers in southeastern Minnesota this spring and summer.
May 17, 2022 10:36 AM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Sheila Kiscaden
Local
Kiscaden seeking another term as Olmsted County commissioner
District 6 commissioner says she can provide continued experience during time of transition.
May 17, 2022 09:46 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen