Rushford man pleads to felony harassment, firearms violation

PRESTON — The Rushford man who had a Rushford Police Officer fire at him during an incident in June 2021 pleaded guilty Monday, May 16, 2022, to two felony charges.

Ibraheem Farah Hamza Khalifa, 36, pleaded guilty in Fillmore County District Court to felony charges of firearm violation-felon convicted of a crime of violence and violate a restraining order-within 10 years or two or more priors.

Khalifa had been charged with a total of eight felonies as well as three gross misdemeanor and two misdemeanor charges in connection to the June 12, 2021 incident. Court records indicate a jury trial on the matter was scheduled to begin the same week as his plea.

On June 12, a Rushford police officer received a report of a restraining order violation involving Khalifa in the 600 block of High Street North. A restraining order prohibited Khalifa from being within 500 feet of a residence and a person in that block.

The officer, identified in court records as Darin Daveau, told Khalifa he was under arrest but Khalifa drove away. Daveau followed but was not in pursuit of the vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair ended up on Airport Road where Khalifa got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at his own head, according to the criminal complaint.

“Daveau fired two shots at Khalifa after Khalifa pointed his gun at Daveau," the complaint reads. Khalifa was not hit with any of the rounds. “Khalifa then poured gas on his vehicle and started it on fire."

A Fillmore County Sheriff's deputy also was called to respond and saw Khalifa hold a long gun. The interaction ended after a Houston County Sheriff’s deputy who had previous interactions with Khalifa called the man and talked to him.

No one was injured.

According to the plea agreement submitted to the court, Khalifa is facing a presumptive 60-month prison sentence. All remaining charges would be dismissed as part of the plea.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11 by Judge Matthew Opat.