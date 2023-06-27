Rushford woman injured in collision Monday afternoon

RUSHFORD VILLAGE, Minn. — A woman was injured following a crash on Minnesota Highway 43 on Monday afternoon, June 26, 2023, near Rushford.

While traveling south on Highway 43, a 2004 Dodge Ram and a 2013 Toyota Highlander collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The 62-year-old driver of the Toyota, Alison Gay Kjos of Rushford, had non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to Gunderson Lutheran Medical Center. Both the 32-year-old driver of the Dodge, Andy A Swartzentruber of Mabel, and 12-year-old passenger were uninjured in the crash, according to the report.

The Rushford Fire Department and Rushford Community Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.