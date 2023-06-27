Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rushford woman injured in collision Monday afternoon

The woman had non-life threatening injuries.

Rushford map.png
Created with Datawrapper
By Staff reports
Today at 7:29 PM

RUSHFORD VILLAGE, Minn. — A woman was injured following a crash on Minnesota Highway 43 on Monday afternoon, June 26, 2023, near Rushford.

While traveling south on Highway 43, a 2004 Dodge Ram and a 2013 Toyota Highlander collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Find more news important to you

The 62-year-old driver of the Toyota, Alison Gay Kjos of Rushford, had non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to Gunderson Lutheran Medical Center. Both the 32-year-old driver of the Dodge, Andy A Swartzentruber of Mabel, and 12-year-old passenger were uninjured in the crash, according to the report.

The Rushford Fire Department and Rushford Community Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
516c9184142075a6481c20ee23d57399.jpg
Local
Dodge Center library awarded $10,000 grant for sensory-friendly experiences
June 26, 2023 05:04 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
rochester city logo
Local
Rochester council meetings face technical issue with web livestream
June 26, 2023 03:39 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 25-July 1, 2023
June 26, 2023 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Tom Moore1.jpeg
Pro
Rochester's Tom Moore being honored by Pro Football Hall of Fame
June 26, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Smallärt Gallery
Arts and Entertainment
Smallärt is growing in Rochester
June 26, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Valley Acres Dairy.jpg
Minnesota
Southeast Minnesota dairy farms grapple with marketing milk
June 26, 2023 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Noah Fish
image_6487327.JPG
Local
... And then what happened? Answer Man follows up
June 26, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man