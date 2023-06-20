Rushford woman, two children injured after SUV crashes into a tree

WISCOY TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A woman and two children were injured after a crash early Tuesday morning, June 20, 2023.

A 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee was southbound on Minnesota State Highway 76 near Cone Dale Drive, northeast of Rushford. The Jeep left the roadway and hit a tree around 12:21 a.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver, 24-year-old Tia Marie Christenson of Rushford, was transported to Gundersen Health System with non-life threatening injuries.

Two passengers, a 6-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy, were also transported to Gundersen Health System with non-life threatening injuries.

None of the vehicle's occupants were wearing seatbelts. Information about the vehicle's speed was not included in the report. Sgt. Troy Christianson said charges are pending once the investigation is completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Winona County Sheriff’s Office and Houston Fire Department also responded to the scene.