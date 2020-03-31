LEWISTON -- There will be no sea of people racing down the streets of Lewiston in early April.
The town of about 1,000 people usually has between 2,000 and 2,500 runners scurrying down Main Street in the annual Fools Five Road Race. But after 41 straight years, this year's charity run was canceled due to COVID-19.
"And that's sad right now," co-race director Dan Goss said. "I know the community is saddened by our announcement, but to make sure everybody stays safe and healthy, it was in the best interest not to have the race."
The race had been set for April 4. Matt Kingsbury has run in the Fools Five all 41 years and he has resided in Lewiston since 1985. The 63-year-old looks forward to renewing old friendships each spring.
"Sometimes I don't see them except for the first weekend of April," he said. "You kind of catch up a little bit and see how their year has been. But maybe the races will start again in the fall and we'll kind of move on."
Bryan Huhnerkoch is a 1977 grad of Lewiston High School and he has run in the Fools Five about 30 times. For the past 14 years he has lived in Georgetown, Ind., but that hasn't stopped him from making the 10-hour drive most years for the event.
"It's always a race I look forward to and it's usually the first race of the year so it's your first chance to get out and compete," Huhnerkoch said. "But I don't think they had any other choice. You just can't have a race at this time."
The Fools Five is more than just a road race. It is a fundraiser to earn money for cancer research. The event has raised more than $2.3 million over the years and Goss said the average has been between $90,000 and $100,000 in recent years.
"I think the biggest thing with race being called off is just the fact that they generally raise a significant amount of money for cancer," said Kingsbury, who works at Saint Marys Hospital. "Really that's probably more important than the race itself. ... That's what I kind of feel bad about, that there will be a little less money for cancer research this year."
Donations can be made at www.foolsfive.org and Goss said an auction, an annual staple at the event, will hopefully still be held in the fall.
Huhnerkoch's sister, Kim, died of leukemia and was one of the two people the race was started to honor. His father, who will be 89 next month, still resides in Rochester and the pair get together and reminisce when he returns.
"It's kind of the highlight of his year," Huhnerkoch said. "He's kind of proud of the race and that it's kept up. We talk every time we get together, how amazed we are that it's gotten so big and town just rallies around it."