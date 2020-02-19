Olmsted County officials see potential cuts to state funding for a regional program serving human-trafficking victims as punishment for a job well done.
“We were being led to believe that when the funding came up this year, we’d be in line for just as much, if not more,” said Travis Gransee, director of Olmsted County Community Corrections.
That has been the case in recent years for the county’s effort to oversee the 12-county regional Safe Harbor program, which provides resources and services for victims of human trafficking and raises awareness of exploitation and trafficking.
“We established ourselves as a leader in the state around the Safe Harbor work,” Gransee added.
While Olmsted County received $343,000 for this year, the county has been told the maximum state funding will be $290,000.
“The rationale is they want to add another region,” Gransee said, noting that the change doesn’t come with additional state funding.
The new region would reduce the counties served through Olmsted County to 11.
Paul Fleissner, Olmsted County deputy administrator, said the proposal appears to seek to take Olmsted County’s success and attempt to reproduce it in the new region. Doing so, he said would likely require local participation, even as funding is threatened.
“They would have a difficult time duplicating what we’ve done in the past six years,” he said.
County commissioners on the Olmsted County Board’s Health, Housing and Human Services Committee said it appeared to punish success.
“Why would a county try to do more and try to innovate if the net result is you pave the way and then you lose the funding?” County Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden said after hearing about the proposed funding reduction.
The proposed funding cut comes less than a year after the disbanding of Mission 21, a local nonprofit that was working with victims of human trafficking. At that time, Olmsted County sought to step up its efforts, using unspent funds from previous years.
The regional program stems from the state’s 2011 Safe Harbor law, which was passed to provide legal protections and state services for sexually exploited youth. The idea was to treat youth who engage in prostitution as victims and survivors — not criminals.
Since then, the law was expanded to protect victims of sex trafficking younger than 18 from criminal prosecution with services extended to victims up to age 24.
Since Olmsted County started receiving state funding in 2015, it has been recognized for being among the top counties for referrals into the program. The success has come with state funding increases since 2018.
Now, Gransee said local efforts will likely need to be scaled back if funding is cut.
With that, commissioners on the Health, Housing and Human Services Committee agreed to send a letter to the state health department citing concerns about the proposed reduction in available state funds.
Additionally, they told Gransee to submit a request for the same level of funding received for this year’s budget, rather than reducing it to the maximum level set by the state.
“It leaves you in a better negotiating position, rather than acquiescing,” Kiscaden said.