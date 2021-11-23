SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Safe opened; cash and jewelry stolen from Southeast Rochester home

Victim's bedroom ransacked in burglary.

Police lights crime
stock photo
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
November 22, 2021 11:58 PM
Rochester police responded to a call Monday night about a burglary in the 1900 block of South Village Drive Southeast.

The burglary occurred at a split-level home that has been divided into two residences, said Capt. Casey Moilanen. The upper level is where the homeowners live. The homeowners have a business, and often let employees stay in the lower level.

Moilanen said there is a common entryway to the home that is unlocked, but at the top of the stairs, a door to the upper living area is locked. That door had been forced open.

From statements taken from the homeowners, a 58-year-old male and 47-year-old female, the burglary occurred while they were out of the house between 9:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday.

When the couple returned home, they found their bedroom had been ransacked, safes were broken into, and both jewelry and cash had been taken. The pair are still trying to determine the value of the jewelry, but about $4,000 in cash was taken.

Rochester police are still investigating the crime.

