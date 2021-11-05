SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Safe stolen from Asian Food Store in Northwest Rochester

Rochester police were called Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, to the Asian Food Store for a report of a burglary.

Crime Report graphic police car lights
stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
November 05, 2021 08:08 AM
Share

Rochester police are investigating a burglary at the Asian Food Store in Northwest Rochester.

Police were called about 7:45 a.m. Thursday to the store at 1010 Seventh St. NW after employees arriving to work found the glass front door broken and the store ransacked, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

The only thing missing from the store was a safe, Moilanen said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYCRIME AND COURTSROCHESTERROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts