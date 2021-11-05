Safe stolen from Asian Food Store in Northwest Rochester
Rochester police were called Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, to the Asian Food Store for a report of a burglary.
Rochester police are investigating a burglary at the Asian Food Store in Northwest Rochester.
Police were called about 7:45 a.m. Thursday to the store at 1010 Seventh St. NW after employees arriving to work found the glass front door broken and the store ransacked, according to Rochester police Capt. Casey Moilanen.
The only thing missing from the store was a safe, Moilanen said.
The incident remains under investigation.
