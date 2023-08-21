Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Safer route to Lincoln school being tested in Rochester

Temporary one-way traffic on 11th Street Southeast will be part of measures seeking to keep students safe.

International Walk to School Day
Temporary changes at Lincoln District-Wide K-8 School will seek to test options aimed at students safety.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 4:47 PM

ROCHESTER — Students and parents returning to Lincoln District-Wide K-8 School will find several changes to 11th Street Southeast.

The changes are part of a safe-routes-to-school demonstration project, which will temporarily convert a portion of 11th Street to a one-way street bordered by flex posts, greenery, sidewalk artwork, and pedestrian bump-outs.

The project will run until the end of October, with the goal of letting the school and community try out a new street design and provide feedback.

Volunteers are being invited to a community paint-and-installation day event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Volunteer registration for the event is available at forms.gle/R9yguHZxHJeFwo9R7.

“The students and families involved in this project are supporting walkers and helping prioritize pedestrian safety,” Olmsted County Public Health nurse Jo Anne Judge-Dietz said in a statement announcing the changes, which are being made in coordination with the county’s Statewide Health Improvement Partnership. “Kids are learning that it is possible to create streets that are safe for everyone.”

The project is funded by a $25,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Since April, MnDOT technical experts have worked with a group of people representing school staff and parents, the city, Olmsted County Public Health, Rochester Public Schools and Slatterly Park Neighborhood to plan and design the project.

“We are so grateful for the state funding which is allowing us to quickly install safety measures prior to the start of the new school year,” Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said. “Pilot projects like this allow us to try out a new idea and get feedback from the school, students and community about its success and keep our community safe.”

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
