Safer streets targeted through Rochester's bicycle plan update

ROCHESTER — An effort to build on a 2021 vision for bike infrastructure will be reviewed Monday.

The Rochester City Council will hear comments Monday, Oct. 17, related to the proposed active transportation plan , which seeks to affirm the city’s existing Bicycle Master Plan, while incorporating walking and other modes of non-motorized transportation into the new 216-page document .

“This active transportation examines the use of human-powered modes of transportation (primarily walking and biking), and develops recommendations for improvement through future investments,” the plan’s introduction states. “It guides future investments in places to walk and bike.”

Rochester planner Matt Tse recently told the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission that the document is intended to be a long-range guide for planning related to biking and pedestrian pathways throughout the city.

“This is a stepping stone or complementary effort as it relates to achieving complete streets in Rochester, as eliminating traffic fatalities and severe injuries among all road users in the Rochester area,” he said.

Colin Harris, an engineer with Colin Harris, Alta Planning + Design, said pedestrian and bicycle crashes make up 2% of crashes in Rochester, but they account for 39% of fatal crashes and 14% of serious-injury crashes.

As the consultant hired to assist with the plan update, Harris said bicycle crash data was one of five key factors considered when determining where to prioritize new bicycle infrastructure. Other factors were demand heard through community discussions, surrounding land use, equity in access and how stressful biking appeared in the area.

“This is to help the city and partners identify where to focus first potentially, because we can’t build the entire network at once,” he said.

While the plan would seek to guide all future roadwork, a proposed list of 10 prioritized projects – based on community input, demands and opportunities for funding – is intended to increase focus on potential changes. Projects on the list are:



Elton Hills Drive from Assisi Drive Northwest to North Broadway Avenue.

Seventh Street Northwest and Northeast from the Douglas Trail to 11th Avenue Northeast.

East Center Street from Zumbro River to 15th Avenue Southeast.

Fourth Street Southeast from Broadway Avenue to 19th Avenue Southeast

16th Street Southwest and Southeast from Salem Road Southwest to 11th Avenue Southeast.

11th Avenue Southwest and Northwest from 14th Street Northwest to Second Street Southwest.

11th Avenue Northeast and Southeast from Fourth Street Southeast to 14th Street Northeast.

16th Avenue Northwest connection along Cascade Creek.

Third Avenue Southeast from Sixth Street Southeast to Broadway Avenue.

41st Street Northwest from West Circle Drive Northwest to West River Parkway Northwest.

In addition to defining priorities for change, the plan includes design resources that provide recommendations that include increasing accessibility beyond existing federal standards to create a system that works for all potential users.

The plan also points toward additional recommendations that include continued data collection, added public discussions and future study of micro-mobility usage, which includes electric scooters.

The City Council will hold a public hearing on the active transportation plan during its 7 p.m. meeting Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE, before being asked to consider approval of the document.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Oct. 17 include:

Rochester

City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80. City Council, 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the Government Center. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

in council chambers of the Government Center. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80. Library Board, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in meeting room C of the Rochester Public Library, 101 Second St. SE.

in meeting room C of the Rochester Public Library, 101 Second St. SE. Police Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m. Thursday in room 164B of the Development Services and Infrastructure Center, 4001 West River Parkway.

Olmsted County

Health, Housing and Human Services Committee, 11 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 for the city-county Government Center.

in conference room 2 for the city-county Government Center. Administrative Committee special meeting, noon Tuesday in board chambers of the Government Center.

in board chambers of the Government Center. Housing and Redevelopment Authority Board, 1 p.m. Tuesday in board chambers of the Government Center.

in board chambers of the Government Center. Physical Development Committee, 2 p.m. Tuesday in conference room 2 for the city-county Government Center.

in conference room 2 for the city-county Government Center. Administrative Committee, 2 p.m. Tuesday in board chambers of the Government Center.

in board chambers of the Government Center. Board of County Commissioners, 3 p.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the Government Center.

in the board chambers of the Government Center. Parks Commission, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cascade Lake Park pavilion, 88 23rd Avenue SW, Rochester.

at Cascade Lake Park pavilion, 88 23rd Avenue SW, Rochester. Environmental Commission, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in conference room A at 2122 Campus Drive SE.

in conference room A at 2122 Campus Drive SE. Planning Advisory Commission, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, board chambers of the Government Center.

Rochester Public Schools