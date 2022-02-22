SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Saint Charles man injured in I-90 crash

The vehicle was westbound on Interstate 90 near Saint Charles Township when it left the roadway and rolled.

St Charles - Winona County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
February 22, 2022 05:39 PM
Share

WINONA COUNTY — A Saint Charles man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 90.

Tayton Jeremy Brouwer, 21, was driving a 2012 Ford Edge westbound on Interstate 90 near Saint Charles Township at 12:10 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Brouwer was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys.

The report stated snow/ice road conditions were a contributing factor in the crash.

The Saint Charles Police Department, Lewiston Ambulance and Saint Charles Fire Department responded to the crash.

Related Topics: MINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYST CHARLES-ELBA
What to read next
Hayfield - Dodge County map.png
Local
Rollover crash in Dodge County injures Kasson woman
The vehicle was traveling west on Highway 30 near Hayfield Township when it lost control and rolled.
February 22, 2022 07:15 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Kevin Tyrone Williams.png
Local
Level 3 predatory offender released from custody
He'll live in Southeast Rochester on the Olmsted County government campus, according to police.
February 22, 2022 07:13 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff report
Richard DeVoe
Local
Special election to serve out Hagedorn's term has its first candidate
DeVoe, a Red Wing bookseller, will run in Democratic primary.
February 22, 2022 07:12 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Untitled design - 2022-02-22T163311.269.png
Local
Kenyon woman found guilty of fraud, identity theft and tax crimes in federal trial
Kimberly Sue Peterson-Janovec, 59, of Kenyon, was convicted following five-day trial. A family-owned construction company based in Rochester was one of her embezzlement victims.
February 22, 2022 04:35 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts