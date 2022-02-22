Saint Charles man injured in I-90 crash
The vehicle was westbound on Interstate 90 near Saint Charles Township when it left the roadway and rolled.
WINONA COUNTY — A Saint Charles man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 90.
Tayton Jeremy Brouwer, 21, was driving a 2012 Ford Edge westbound on Interstate 90 near Saint Charles Township at 12:10 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Brouwer was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys.
The report stated snow/ice road conditions were a contributing factor in the crash.
The Saint Charles Police Department, Lewiston Ambulance and Saint Charles Fire Department responded to the crash.
