Saint Charles man injured in I-90 crash

WINONA COUNTY — A Saint Charles man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 90.

Tayton Jeremy Brouwer, 21, was driving a 2012 Ford Edge westbound on Interstate 90 near Saint Charles Township at 12:10 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Brouwer was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys.

The report stated snow/ice road conditions were a contributing factor in the crash.

The Saint Charles Police Department, Lewiston Ambulance and Saint Charles Fire Department responded to the crash.