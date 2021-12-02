Saint Mary's University forms partnership to promote entrepreneurship

WINONA -- Saint Mary's University of Minnesota and the University of San Diego have formed a partnership that provides an added pathway for students studying innovation and entrepreneurship.

Starting in the spring of next year, Saint Mary's students who successfully complete a graduate certificate in Innovation and Entrepreneurship can earn six credits in the M.S. in Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship program at San Diego. Both programs are taught online, giving students nationwide the opportunity to take the programs.

"We share similar missions, and our goals and outcomes for students are closely aligned," said Michelle Weiser, dean of the School of Business and Technology at Saint Mary's.

The partnership works both ways. Saint Mary's certificate students can launch into a full master's degree with San Diego, while their students can also earn a Saint Mary's certificate, with those courses counting toward their full program.

"We've designed our certificate programs to be flexible and beneficial to our students, and this new partnership is another example of how we are thinking outside of the box to help our students excel in their careers," Weiser.