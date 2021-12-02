SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Saint Mary's University forms partnership to promote entrepreneurship

Partnership creates pathway to study innovation, entrepreneurship at both schools

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota logo
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
December 02, 2021 04:54 PM
Share

WINONA -- Saint Mary's University of Minnesota and the University of San Diego have formed a partnership that provides an added pathway for students studying innovation and entrepreneurship.

Starting in the spring of next year, Saint Mary's students who successfully complete a graduate certificate in Innovation and Entrepreneurship can earn six credits in the M.S. in Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship program at San Diego. Both programs are taught online, giving students nationwide the opportunity to take the programs.

"We share similar missions, and our goals and outcomes for students are closely aligned," said Michelle Weiser, dean of the School of Business and Technology at Saint Mary's.

The partnership works both ways. Saint Mary's certificate students can launch into a full master's degree with San Diego, while their students can also earn a Saint Mary's certificate, with those courses counting toward their full program.

"We've designed our certificate programs to be flexible and beneficial to our students, and this new partnership is another example of how we are thinking outside of the box to help our students excel in their careers," Weiser.

Related Topics: EDUCATION
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts