Saint Mary's University gets receives a $4.5 million gift

WINONA, Minn. — Two months after receiving a record $25 million gift commitment, Saint Mary’s University in Winona has received another sizable donation: this one a $4.5 million gift.

SMU President James Burns called the two major donations, received within weeks of each other, “extraordinary.”

“At a time when the value of a higher education is increasingly questioned and enrollment declines are impacting most schools across the nation, I can’t think of a clearer affirmation about the importance of our renewed vision for a Lasallian Catholic educational approach,” Burns said in a press statement.

Over the last year, the Catholic-based university in Winona has initiated an academic and strategic restructuring to prepare students for “career success and ethical leadership throughout their lives.” As part of the restructuring, SMU last year said it was phasing out 11 liberal arts majors.

In an interview with the Post Bulletin last February, Burns said the phaseouts were “difficult,” but were made for the “greater good and future sustainability” of the university.

Officials characterized the recent gift as continued affirmation of the university’s direction, focused on reducing spending, right-sizing academic offerings and long-term stability.

“The latest gift validates the work we are doing to stabilize and grow the university, while continuing to provide an excellent education and a strong character building experience,” Burns said.

The benefactors wish to remain anonymous, the press statement said. The $4.5 million donation will complete fundraising efforts for a $16 million renovation of Aquinas Hall into a “state-of-the-art facility” for business, science, psychology and a new nursing program.