Saint Mary’s University names Bishop Robert Barron to Board of Trustees

WINONA, Minn. — Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester has been named to Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota Board of Trustees.

Barron is the Diocese of Winona-Rochester bishop and an acclaimed author, speaker and theologian. He is also the founder of Word on Fire Ministries.

“We are deeply grateful to have the leadership and spiritual guidance of Bishop Barron, as he joins an incredible group of dedicated and talented trustees,” said the Rev. James Burns, Saint Mary’s president. “We look forward to collaborating as we continue to move Saint Mary’s forward, with an inspirational and faith-filled vision for the future. Deeply rooted in our identity as a Lasallian Catholic community, we are blessed to have the commitment of today’s ethical leaders to help to build the path for tomorrow’s ethical leaders.”

The university is governed by its Board of Trustees, which has fiduciary responsibility for the governance of the university, according to a statement from Saint Mary's University.

Barron serves as the ninth bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester since his installation in June 2022. He was ordained as a priest in 1986 in the Archdiocese of Chicago and appointed to the theological faculty of Mundelein Seminary in 1992.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barron also served as a visiting professor at the University of Notre Dame and the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas. He was twice a scholar in residence at the Pontifical North American College at the Vatican.