99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Saint Mary’s University names Bishop Robert Barron to Board of Trustees

Bishop Robert Barron is the ninth bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester.

Saint Marys University Logo
Contributed
By Staff reports
Today at 4:10 PM

WINONA, Minn. — Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester has been named to Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota Board of Trustees.

Barron is the Diocese of Winona-Rochester bishop and an acclaimed author, speaker and theologian. He is also the founder of Word on Fire Ministries.

“We are deeply grateful to have the leadership and spiritual guidance of Bishop Barron, as he joins an incredible group of dedicated and talented trustees,” said the Rev. James Burns, Saint Mary’s president. “We look forward to collaborating as we continue to move Saint Mary’s forward, with an inspirational and faith-filled vision for the future. Deeply rooted in our identity as a Lasallian Catholic community, we are blessed to have the commitment of today’s ethical leaders to help to build the path for tomorrow’s ethical leaders.”

Find more news important to you

The university is governed by its Board of Trustees, which has fiduciary responsibility for the governance of the university, according to a statement from Saint Mary's University.

Barron serves as the ninth bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester since his installation in June 2022. He was ordained as a priest in 1986 in the Archdiocese of Chicago and appointed to the theological faculty of Mundelein Seminary in 1992.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barron also served as a visiting professor at the University of Notre Dame and the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas. He was twice a scholar in residence at the Pontifical North American College at the Vatican.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Surgery Workers Deliver Petition
Health
Mayo Clinic surgical workers call out safety, retention issues in petition to executives
May 25, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
OMC ascend.jpg
Health
Olmsted Medical Center to launch a new clinic in Owatonna in 2024
May 25, 2023 11:47 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Police lights crash report
Local
Stewartville woman injured after Wednesday motorcycle crash
May 25, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


05-25-23 Slice of Life
Community
Photos: Slice of Life May 2023
May 25, 2023 04:03 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
RandomMay.png
Rochester Magazine
Random Rochesterite: Jeffrey Van Galder
May 25, 2023 12:44 PM
 · 
By  Jennifer Koski
20230523_Oklahoma vs. Austin Robertson Cup Championship_028.jpg
Sports
Owatonna's Baumgartner, 'a special talent,' will head to Air Force as a national champion
May 25, 2023 10:54 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
63 Club
Business
Rochester's 63 Club offers a true dive bar atmosphere
May 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon