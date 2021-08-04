SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Saint Mary's University to require vaccinations this fall if FDA approves vaccines

Starting Thursday, Aug. 5, a mask mandate will also be in place when inside any Saint Mary's buildings and outside when physical distancing isn't possible.

By Post Bulletin staff report
August 04, 2021 03:02 PM
Share

WINONA — Saint Mary’s University will require all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated for the upcoming fall semester once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approves COVID-19 vaccinations, the university announced in a news release Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Individuals will be able to file a medical exemption or a non-medical exemption from this COVID-19 vaccination requirement.

RELATED: Winona State University requires masks for everyone

The decision was based on the significant increase in cases and transmission statistics, including that those vaccinated can spread the COVID-19 variant, and hospitalizations, said Ann Merchlewitz, senior vice president and general counsel.

“We’ve been very proud of how our students have shown great care and concern for one another throughout this pandemic,” she said. “Requiring the vaccination is an extension of this concern for others, particularly those most vulnerable to COVID-19 and the delta variant. It will also allow us to continue a safe, uninterrupted, and personalized academic experience.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The university said the decision may change as it monitors the latest news and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Minnesota Department of Health.

Beginning Thursday, Aug. 5, masks must be worn by all when inside any Saint Mary’s buildings and outside when physical distancing isn't possible. Campus buildings will be closed to the public, with the exception of rental agreements and guided admissions tours.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story inaccurately stated vaccinations were required for all students, faculty and staff this fall without mentioning FDA approval.

Related Topics: EDUCATIONWINONA COUNTYCORONAVIRUS
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link