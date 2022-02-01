Sales of a book based on a Holocaust survivor's account spike after a Tennessee school board votes to ban it

ROOCHESTER — A Tennessee school board’s ban of a book featuring a first-hand account of the Holocaust has prompted demand for that book.

Anyone who doesn’t have a copy of “Maus: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman will have to wait months to get their hands on one.

Rochester bookstores have sold out. Libraries in Southeast Minnesota have dozens of holds on each copy of "Maus" that they own.

“It’s funny that they banned it and now everyone wants it,” said Rabbi Michelle Werner, leader of B'nai Israel Synagogue in Rochester.

The McMinn County School Board in Tennessee made headlines for its 10-0 vote Jan. 10 to ban the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic book from an eighth-grade language arts curriculum. The board cited concerns about profanity and an nudity in its depiction of Polish Jews who survived the Holocaust.

Copies had been available and in stock at Barnes & Noble bookstore as recently as last week. As news of the ban spread, coinciding with Holocaust Rememberance Day on Jan. 27, the books flew off the shelves, staff there said.

Placing an order isn’t an option right now because the warehouses that supply the local store are also out of it.

Few copies are available within the U.S. on Amazon.

The Rochester Public Library owns two copies of the two-volume book. One had been circulated 32 times the other 26 times since they were both acquired in 2017. Currently, both books are checked out and more than 20 holds are placed on them, said Susan Hansen, reference librarian at the Rochester Public Library.

“Many, many holds were placed in the last three or four days,” Hansen said.

The other closest copy available through interlibrary loans is in St. Paul. That one also has more than 20 holds.

The book is a graphic novel that was originally published in serial form in 1981 to 1991. It features author Art Spiegelman’s father’s account of the Holocaust as a Polish Jew.

Werner said the book is an important read as anti-Jewish attacks and sentiment are on the rise.

“Holocaust education at this time is imperitive,” Werner said.

She said objections to profanity and nudity pale compared to the atrocities committed as about 6 million Jews dies in a Nazi-led genocide.

Werner said stories and first-hand accounts from survivors are the most important source for teaching students about the Holocaust.

“The single most transformative story for Jewish and non-Jewish students is connection with an actual voice,” Werner said.

Werner noted more Holocaust survivors die, their published accounts will eventually be the only ones students will be able to hear. She noted B'nai Israel’s last survivor died in November .

“These stories are so compelling,” she said. “They must be heard.”

