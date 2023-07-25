Sales tax referendum will seek $205 million extension with single vote

ROCHESTER — Rochester voters will face a single vote related to the city’s sales on the Nov. 7 ballot.

“I think separating the question can result in a false competition between the four projects,” Rochester City Council member Norman Wahl said before joining the 6-1 vote to override a veto that sought to split the ballot question.

The Rochester City Council approved the sales tax extension vote on July 10, but Mayor Kim Norton vetoed the move, calling for dividing the vote into four parts, to reflect the individual projects that would be funded with the tax.

The proposed projects to be funded by the extended sales tax are:



$50 million for a regional economic development fund

$50 million for street reconstruction projects

$40 million for flood-control and water-quality projects

$65 million for creation of a regional sports and recreation complex

Wahl pointed out that passing one or more of the questions won’t change the city sales tax rate, which has been in place since 1983 and extended several times.

The sales tax generated $15 million last year. If the same level continues, the city could collect the requested $205 million, plus any interest charged for borrowing funds for the four projects, in less than the 24 years predicted as a conservative estimate.

Unless extended, the sales tax is expected to expire at the end of 2024, after generated revenue reaches the $139.5 million goal set in 2012.

While past city sales-tax votes were conducted with a single question, the Minnesota Legislature changed rules in 2019, requiring cities to ask a question based on each project being funded, with up to five projects being considered.

The legislative change also required cities to seek approval from state lawmakers before a local vote can be held. Rochester sought approval last year, but no action was taken by lawmakers, so the question returned to the Legislature this year.

The city lobbied for the opportunity to combine the four projects into a single question, as well as allowing the vote to be conducted this year, rather than waiting for the 2024 general election.

“I think it would be a mistake not to do that,” he said, echoing opinions of other council members who said all four projects are needed in the city.

Norton said she opposed the single question because it failed to consider that residents might not want to support all four items.

“I think our community can decide want it wants to support on each of these four items,” she said.

Council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick opposed the veto override, but said her decisions reflected her July 10 stance, which was to provide residents with more control. She said the vote wasn’t meant to single opposition to the proposed sports and recreation complex.

“I think it can stand on its own merits,” she said..

In addition to moving forward with a single ballot question, the council also approved spending $221,100 of the city’s $950,000 contingency fund on costs related to the special election regarding the sales-tax referendum.