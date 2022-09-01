Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
News | Local
Salvation Army Good Samaritan Clinic launches cardiology clinic with support from Mayo Clinic

Expanded monthly service is being added to the clinic, which is designed to provide acute care and long-term treatment for uninsured residents in Olmsted County.

Salvation Army Logo.jpg
Salvation Army
By Staff reports
September 01, 2022 02:40 PM
ROCHESTER — The Salvation Army’s Good Samaritan Health Clinic in downtown Rochester is starting a monthly cardiology clinic to serve patients with, or at risk of, heart conditions.

The expanded monthly service is made possible through collaboration with Mayo Clinic’s cardiology department. The cardiology clinic now takes place on the second Wednesday of every month.

“We are truly blessed to have the support of Mayo Clinic,” Salvation Army Major Cornell Voeller said in a statement announcing the new clinic. “They give of their time, they give of their treasures, and they are a critical resource when it comes to educating this community about the services being provided at the Good Sam. I cannot begin to express the gratitude we feel.”

In addition to the new service, other clinics are resuming in-person visits within the Salvation Army facility. They include an eye clinic and a breast clinic in partnership with SAGE cancer screening. Each clinic within the Good Samaritan Medical Clinic is made possible by volunteer time from Mayo Clinic physicians, nurses and administrative staff.

Mayo Clinic also recently announced a $100,000 grant to the clinic, which is on top of their $20,000 Red Kettle Match commitment in December.

More information about the Good Samaritan Medical Clinic is available online at RochesterSA.org .

Uninsured Olmsted County residents in need of care can call 507-529-4100 to schedule a medical appointment.

By Staff reports
