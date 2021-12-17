SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Salvation Army hosting Mayo Clinic match and Hy-Vee food giveaway

Kettle donations are being matched Friday and Saturday as food distribution efforts to 250 families are underway.

By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 17, 2021 09:07 AM
Mayo Clinic is matching up to $50,000 in Salvation Army red kettle donations Friday and Saturday.

Donations can be made to physical red kettles in Rochester, Stewartville, Byron, and Chatfield and virtual online kettle at www.RochesterSA.org . Donations can also be mailed or dropped off at The Salvation Army at 20 First Avenue NE, Rochester, MN 55906.

Salvation Army officials note all gifts made in support of the Red Kettle Campaign stay local, and provide healthcare, housing, food, youth programs and other essential services for anyone in need in our community.

The Salvation Army is also distributing holiday groceries Fridays along with donated HyVee certificates for meat, rolls, and other perishables. The partnership with HyVee will provide meals for 250 families identified by Rochester Public Schools.

For more information about Salvation Army programs, call 507-288-3663.

