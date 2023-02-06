99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Salvation Army kettle campaign topped $1 million in Rochester

Annual year-end fundraising effort expected to cover one-third to half of the local Salvation Army budget.

Salvation Army Logo.jpg
Salvation Army
By Staff reports
February 06, 2023 02:10 PM
ROCHESTER — The Salvation Army landed just shy of its $1.1 million 2022 Red Kettle Campaign goal.

The nonprofit announced Monday that it raised $1.05 million in the campaign, which included year-end gifts through Jan. 31, 2022.

While slightly below the target, the funds will help the organization continue its local mission.

“The Salvation Army is in the business of providing hope,” Maj. Cornell Voeller, corps officer of The Salvation Army in Rochester, said in a statement announcing the fundraising results. “From health care and housing, to our feeding and youth programs, we want to thank everyone in and around Rochester who contributed through donations and volunteer support to these services for our neighbors in need.”

The 2022 campaign was The Salvation Army’s 126th Red Kettle Season in the Rochester community, and the organization’s director of community engagement, Rebecca Snapp, said in December that the fundraiser covers a third to half of the nonprofit’s annual budget.

As a result, she said the local Salvation Army budget is frequently tweaked once the kettle campaign results are known.

The final campaign tally doesn’t end opportunities to raise funds.

The Salvation Army’s Taste of the Town event will return to Rochester on Friday, April 28, 2023. Registration for this event, ongoing volunteer opportunities, programs and services, and donation forms can all be found at RochesterSA.org .

By Staff reports
