Salvation Army Moms Group opens registration

ROCHESTER — The Salvation Army has launched registration for the next session of its Moms Group, a weekly support program for moms in Olmsted County.

The program works in tandem with Salvation Army youth programming, so participants' children can take part in supervised youth activities while the mothers meet as a group from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Each session of the Moms Group lasts for six weeks, with the next session beginning on April 19. There are no fees to participate in this program, and the only criteria is that all moms must have children under the age of 18. All programming takes place at The Salvation Army’s Corps Community Center, 20 First Ave. NE, in downtown Rochester.

“It’s so much more than just getting together to talk about the challenges of being a mom. We bring in presenters to talk about financial planning, family counseling, and ways for our moms to develop professionally,” said Jessica Bradford, housing coordinator at The Salvation Army, “We really want the women who participate to gain a support system of other moms, in addition to the knowledge and confidence they gain by being a part of this group.”

To inquire about the program, contact Bradford or Stephanie Rice Neumann by calling 507-288-3663, or by reaching out to The Salvation Army via their website at www.RochesterSA.org .

ADVERTISEMENT

Space is limited, so interested mothers are encouraged to register early.

