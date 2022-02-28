Salvation Army providing aid to Ukrainians
Donate to Salvation Army to help victims in Ukraine
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Those looking to help Ukrainians have a familiar name to turn to.
The Salvation Army, which serves 132 countries, including Ukraine, is collecting donations.
The nonprofit is providing food, toiletries, clothing and spiritual care for those affected by the Russian military aggression.
For those that wish to make a donation to directly help those affected in Ukraine, please visit:
https://give.sawso.org/give/393706/#!/donation/checkout
Checks with the memo notation “Ukraine” can be mailed to:
Salvation Army World Service Office
International Relief Fund
P.O. Box 418558
Boston, MA 02241-8558
To follow the latest Salvation Army efforts in Ukraine:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/saworldservice/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/saworldservice?s=11
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-salvation-army-world-service-office/